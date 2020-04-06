Man arrested for burglarizing Fairfield High School

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is behind bars after breaking and entering into Fairfield High School early Monday morning.

26-year-old Rodriques Speed was arrested for outstanding warrants and burglary charges.

Monday around 12:50 a.m., Jefferson County Deputies received a report of a suspicious person near Fairfield High School. As deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Speed, exiting a broken window and run from the scene.

Deputies chased Speed on foot and were aided by Star 1 helicopter, the sheriff’s office reports. They were able to locate Speed hiding under the bleachers of the football field.

While Speed was being escorted to a patrol vehicle, he broke free and made a second attempt to get away, deputies say. They were, however, able to recapture him.

At first, Speed told deputies his name was Jerry Smith, but deputies later determined his true identity was Rodriques Speed. Additionally, he had six outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Deputies checked the school for additional offenders and verified that there were items missing as well as two more broken windows at Fairfield High School.

Speed is charged with five felony failure to appear warrants, one misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, using a false identity and third-degree escape.

Currently, Speed is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.