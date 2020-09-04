Man arrested for beating 61-year-old woman unconscious in convenience store parking lot

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he was seen beating an elderly woman unconscious Thursday afternoon.

According to JCSO, deputies driving on Cary Avenue near Valley Road in Fairfield observed a man stomping on a 61-year-old woman’s head, face and stomach in a convenience store parking lot.

As deputies began to approach the man, the suspect fled the scene in a car despite getting tased by deputies. The man was later located walking nearby the vehicle.

The elderly woman was treated at the scene. her condition is not known at this time.

The suspect was later identified as 39-year-old James Michael Bell. He told deputies he attacked the woman after becoming angry at what she said to him.

Bell was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct and failure to possess a felon registration card. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $9,200 bond.

