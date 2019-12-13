Man arrested after stealing Glencoe FD vehicle

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was arrested after he stole a Glencoe Fire Department vehicle belonging to the chief while the chief was on a medic call.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Richard Johnson was assisting a call in the Tillison Bend Community Wednesday when he noticed a man close the rear hatch of his marked Chevy Tahoe.

The man got inside the vehicle and fled the scene. Chief Johnson then called for backup.

ECSO began pursuing the car along with other law enforcement. At one point, the suspect attempted to hit another patrol car. The driver finally ended the chase at the Glencoe Fire Hall without further resistance.

The man was then identified as Logan Norton, 32. He is now being charged with first-degree theft of property, attempting to elude warrant and reckless endangerment.

Norton is currently being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $6,100 bond.

