Alabama man arrested after posting a video of himself pointing a gun at police

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man was arrested after he posted a video on social media of himself pointing a gun at a marked police car.
Latavious Hutchinson, 21, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats after the incident involving Oxford Police, according to Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge.
In a video posted Monday to social media, Hutchinson pointed a .45 caliber Glock pistol at an occupied police vehicle, according to the police department.
“This type of anti-police, anti-public behavior will not be tolerated by anyone, anytime,” Chief Partridge said.
Hutchinson has been jailed and is awaiting bond and a scheduled court date.
LATEST POSTS
- Trump vs. Biden: How Alabama counties voted
- ‘We will immediately do so’: Trump campaign to request Wisconsin recount
- History made: Election turnout expected to be highest in 120 years
- Second stimulus checks: GOP leadership optimistic on post-election relief deal
- Michigan Secretary of State provides election update as the country waits for final result