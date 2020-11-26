Man arrested after leading police on chase through downtown Birmingham before flipping car into drainage pond

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department has arrested a man after he led officers on a brief pursuit that included downtown Birmingham before wrecking the vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to Brookside PD, an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-22 around 1:15 a.m. Raheem Shabazz was the driver of the vehicle at the time.

The officer then found out Shabazz was driving without a license. he then became “combative” and barricaded himself, as well as the passengers, inside the vehicle and fled the area.

A brief chase occurred on I-22, onto I-65 and through downtown Birmingham. Shabazz then lost control of the vehicle and flipped the car into a drainage pond near 8th Avenue.

Police were able to rescue the passengers in the vehicle which was upside down in the water. Shabazz was then taken into custody. One officer sustained minor injuries during the rescue.

A firearm was also found inside the vehicle. Shabazz was arrested for numerous charges taken to the Brookside Jail.