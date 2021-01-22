Man arrested after leading Cullman County authorities on chase that ended in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he led deputies on a chase Thursday night that ended in Walker County.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in Cullman attempted to stop a truck for traffic violations. That’s when the driver refused to stop and continued onto Highway 69 into Walker County.

CCSO contacted WCSO who then assisted in the chase. Steel spikes were then used to stop the suspect along Highway 69. The vehicle’s tired were punctured and the suspect was arrested.

45-year-old Randy Eugene Hames of Hanceville was taken into custody and charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is now being held in the Cullman County Jail.