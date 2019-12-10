Man arrested after Hoover gas station holdup

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department have arrested a man who is accused of armed robbery earlier Tuesday morning.

According to HPD, Cornelius Demond Hall, 32, entered the Galleria Woods Chevron on John Hawkins Pkwy just after 4 a.m. He went up to the employee, showed a handgun and demanded cash.

The employee was able to escape through a side door and called for help.

Meanwhile, Hall jumped over the counter and stole several packs of cigarettes after he was unable to open the cash register.

Officers observed Hall running across John Hawkins Pkwy and were able to capture him after a brief foot pursuit.

Hall has been charged with first-degree robbery and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later today. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS