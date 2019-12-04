Man airlifted to hospital after explosion while trying to dispose of excess gun powder

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man was airlifted to a hospital after he was caught in an explosion while trying to get rid of excess gun powder Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Anniston Police Department, the 38-year-old man was at Old Fort McClellan when he decided to remove leftover gun powder. APD says he used lighter fluid to make the process go faster and that’s when the explosion happened.

The man suffered burns to his face and torso as well as a broken arm. He was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS