TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was airlifted to a local hospital after he was shot while driving his car in Talladega Monday afternoon.

According to the Talladega Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. Once on the scene, they located a black Nissan Altima in the median of a roadway riddled with bullet holes and then discovered William Jackson, 22, of Talladega, suffering from a gunshot wound.

A citizen had noticed Jackson and had begun rendering aid until officers arrived. TPD reports he had sustained life-threatening injuries, but it was not determined how many times he was shot or where.

Jackson was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where is condition is not known.

No arrests have been made at this time. The city of Talladega is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest. If you have any information on this case, contact TPD at 334-215-7867.