Man accused of setting truck on fire to “give deputies something to do”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Okaloosa county man is facing arson and drug charges after deputies say he intentionally set his truck on fire. He calls the crime an “extra Christmas present” for himself, and says he just wanted to give deputies “something to do”.

Saturday night, deputies responded to reports of a loud boom and found a truck fully engulfed in flames in the crestview area. A building and car close-by had minor damage.

At the scene, suspect Kevin Murphy told deputies he poured gas onto and into the truck and set it on fire. Investigators say murphy also had meth on him. He is still in the Okaloosa County jail awaiting a bond hearing. No one was hurt.

