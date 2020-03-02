Suspect in Kimberly police officer murder indicted on illegal firearms charges

Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, is facing capital murder charges in the fatal shooting of Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear. (Jefferson County Jail)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury has charged the man accused of killing a Kimberly police officer last month with three counts of possessing firearms illegally.

Preston Chyenne Johnson, 37, was arrested and charged in early February after he allegedly shot and killed Kimberly Police Department Officer Nick O’Rear during a pursuit. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

The three-count indictment filed Monday against Johnson says he knowingly purchased and possessed three separate firearms while being a convicted felon.

“Violent convicted felons with firearms will answer to federal charges in the Northern District of Alabama,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “We are indebted to the brave law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to ensure that this violent criminal was brought to justice.”

Johnson faces 10 years in prison if convicted on these charges, as well as a $250,000 fine. He is still awaiting trial in the slaying of Officer O’Rear as well.

