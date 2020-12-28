Man accused of killing Dornell Cousette charged with trying to bribe deputy for marijuana-soaked paper

Luther Watkins walking to court for his first preliminary appearance.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of shooting and killing Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette is now facing charges that he tried to bribe a deputy in order to get paper that had been soaked with synthetic marijuana oil.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Luther Watkins offered a Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s deputy $700 if they would bring into the jail a “liquid soaked paper in synthetic marijuana oil.”

Bond for this charge has been set at $5,000. Watkins is still being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on robbery and assault charges along with the capital murder charges for the death of Officer Cousette.

Cousette was killed back in September 2019 while attempting to arrest Watkins on robbery charges. Watkins was also struck by gunfire during the exchange.

No other information has been released at this time.