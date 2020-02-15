Man accused of hanging puppy from tree in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities jailed a man Thursday morning on charges that he hung a puppy from a tree in the woods near Section.

Jasen Charles Howard, 42, of Wheatfield, Ind., was booked into the Jackson County Jail Thursday on charges of animal cruelty and drug paraphernalia possession.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said a witness saw Howard take the puppy into the woods. When the witness went into the woods to check on the dog, it was found hanging.

The witness cut down the puppy and called the sheriff’s office and Section police, Harnen said. The puppy was taken in by animal control officials and is OK.

When authorities stopped Howard’s car, he told them the dog had parvo but he didn’t have a gun to put it out of its misery, Harnen said. A test for parvo on the puppy came back negative, he said.

Another dog Howard had with him when he was stopped also was taken by animal control, Harnen said.

Howard was jailed on bonds totaling $5,300.

