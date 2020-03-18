Man accused of abusing Paighton Houston’s corpse released on bond

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man charged with abusing the corpse of a missing Alabama woman was released from jail, a week after being granted bond.

Fredrick Hampton was released Tuesday on bond that was set at $30,000. He must also wear an electronic monitor.

The 50-year-old was charged in January with abuse of a corpse in the death of 29-year-old Paighton Houston. Houston was last seen in December leaving a Birmingham bar with two men.

Her body was later found in a shallow grave behind a home that belonged to Hampton’s relatives. Officials ruled Houston’s death an accidental overdose.

