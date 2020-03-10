Man accused of abusing corpse of Paighton Houston has bond set at $15,000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of abusing the corpse of a Birmingham woman earlier this year appeared in court Tuesday.

Fredrick Hampton, 50, was initially arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail without bond. According to court documents, however, Hampton has now been granted a bond of $15,000.

Hampton had been extradited back to Alabama after being found in Ohio by U.S. Marshals when he was named a suspect in Houston’s disappearance.

Houston had been reported missing back in December 2019. Her body was found in a shallow Grave in Hueytown in January 2020. The Jefferson County Coroner later established that Houston died of an accidental overdose.

Hampton has also been charged with failing to register as a non-resident sex offender.

No other information has been released at this time.

