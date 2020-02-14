Man accused of abusing corpse of Paighton Houston extradited back to Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of abusing the corpse of Piaghton Houston has been extradited to the Jefferson County Jail after being in custody in Ohio since Jan. 29.

Fredrick Hampton, 50, has been charged with abuse of a corpse and failing to register by a non-resident sex offender.

Hampton is accused of having a role in the death of Paighton Houston who went missing in December of 2019 and later found in a shallow grave in Hueytown. Houston’s death was ruled an accidental overdose.

Hampton was arrested in Ohio by U.S. Marshals last month.

Hampton is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

