Makeshift weapons, cell phones, drugs confiscated in ‘major’ ADOC raid of prison

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections conducted a “major” search of the Bullock County Correctional Facility Thursday morning.

“The ADOC is dedicated to eradicating contraband inside its facilities,” said Investigations and Intelligence Director Arnaldo Mercado. “With the assistance of our partnering agencies, we will continue to successfully collaborate and conduct joint operations to remove contraband and create a safer environment for the staff and offenders in our prisons.

“An assortment of makeshift weapons, contraband cell phones and drugs in the prison” were recovered during the raid of the facility housing more than 1,500 inmates.

This is ADOC’s seventh major joint operation since February to eliminate contraband inside the state’s prisons.

