Make Birmingham a part of the way you celebrate World Tourism Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — To some, Birmingham is one of the South’s best hidden gems that’s worth traveling to.

With World Tourism Day happening Monday, Freedom Line Tours would like to be a part of the way you see the Magic City.

According to Antonia Revell with Freedom Line, over 2 million visitors come to the city every year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism has slowed around the world and Birmingham is no exception.

“The tourism industry has been greatly impacted this last year,” Revell said. “We have organizations like Central Alabama Hospitality Business Association, Urban Business and Economic Revitalization and development organizations that are helping look for grants and small loans businesses can apply for.”

Freedom Line Tours offers van tours as well as driving and walking audio self-tours. You can celebrate World Tourism Day with a local Magic City tour with Freedom Line Tours and many others.