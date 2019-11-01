Make-A-Wish surprise: ‘Zookeeper for a day’

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) Make-A-Wish has done it again!

Make-A-Wish Alabama, Adesa Birmingham, and Alabama Independent Auto Dealers Association all came together for a wish reveal party for 9-year-old Blakney.

Blakney and her family



Blakney has a heart condition and her wish is to visit the Bronx Zoo in New York City. Friday, her wish was granted. She is headed to the Bronx and she will be a ‘Zookeeper for a day!”

Blakney was surprised with a petting zoo, horses and a cookout to celebrate her granted wish.

Adesa is a long-time partner of Make-A-Wish Alabama. They have raised over $40,000 in 2019 alone for Alabama wishes.

The wish reveal party was held in Moody Friday afternoon at Alabama at Adesa Birmingham location.