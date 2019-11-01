Breaking News
UFC fighter Jon Jones adds $25K to reward money for information on missing Aniah Blanchard

Make-A-Wish surprise: ‘Zookeeper for a day’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) Make-A-Wish has done it again!

Make-A-Wish Alabama, Adesa Birmingham, and Alabama Independent Auto Dealers Association all came together for a wish reveal party for 9-year-old Blakney.

Blakney and her family


Blakney has a heart condition and her wish is to visit the Bronx Zoo in New York City. Friday, her wish was granted. She is headed to the Bronx and she will be a ‘Zookeeper for a day!”

MAKE-A-WISH SURPRISE

MAKE-A-WISH SURPRISE: Make-A-Wish Alabama and Adesa Birmingham host a wish reveal party for Blakney. Her wish is to go to the Bronx Zoo and be a zookeeper for a day. Blakney was just surprised with a petting zoo, horses and a cookout to celebrate her granted wish.

Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, November 1, 2019

Blakney was surprised with a petting zoo, horses and a cookout to celebrate her granted wish.

Adesa is a long-time partner of Make-A-Wish Alabama. They have raised over $40,000 in 2019 alone for Alabama wishes.

WATCH: MAKE-A-WISH SURPRISE

The wish reveal party was held in Moody Friday afternoon at Alabama at Adesa Birmingham location.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events