Make-A-Wish Alabama grants child’s wish of traveling to New York

(WIAT) — Make-A-Wish Alabama has granted another child’s wish.
8-year-old Blakeney Farr’s wish was to travel to New York and become an animal keeper at the Bronx Zoo.
Blakeney found out about her trip Friday and says she’s excited about what the Big Apple has to offer.
“I might go see the Statut of Liberty!” Blakeney said about what she’ll do first in New York.
