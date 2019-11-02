Breaking News
UFC fighter Jon Jones adds $25K to reward money for information on missing Aniah Blanchard

Make-A-Wish Alabama grants child’s wish of traveling to New York

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — Make-A-Wish Alabama has granted another child’s wish.

8-year-old Blakeney Farr’s wish was to travel to New York and become an animal keeper at the Bronx Zoo.

Blakeney found out about her trip Friday and says she’s excited about what the Big Apple has to offer.

“I might go see the Statut of Liberty!” Blakeney said about what she’ll do first in New York.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events