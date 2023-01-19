BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works announced plans Thursday for a repair project on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant.

The release stated the project will tentatively start Feb. 1. BWW noted the repair is expected to take up to 20 days and require one to two lanes closed on Highway 280 eastbound adjacent to Rocky Ridge Road between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every day when there’s construction.

“We know this will be an inconvenience to commuters during the February project,” Birmingham Water Works Assistant General Manager Derrick Murphy said in the release. “We appreciate the close collaboration with ALDOT, which is critical to minimizing the inconvenience and the expediting of this challenging project.”

BWW mentioned a 36-inch main infrastructure has leaks in two sections that pass through the highway’s right of way. It’s suspected the pipe started leaking two to three weeks ago due to low temperatures. There is no danger regarding the water pressure or water quality for customers.

Murphy said more information will be shared about traffic rerouting and access to the affected water breaks as the planning progresses.