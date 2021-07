BRADFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials with Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) are working to repair a main water break in the Bradford area that will leave customers without water for several hours.

According to BWWB, the break occurred near the Carson Filter Plant and is a 20-inch break. Customers are expected to be without water for “at least five hours,” according to BWWB.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.