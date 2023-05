BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Magic City Wine Festival is happening over the weekend and it’s a chance for you to enjoy some good drinks and food from restaurants in our area.

The 6th annual ‘Autumn Air Home Services Magic City Wine Fest’ travels through different regions around the globe. There will be live music and good vibes for all to enjoy.

For more details, you can click here.

You can learn more by watching the video player above.