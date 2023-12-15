BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shiny bikes, complete with tassels and helmets, rolled up to the Birmingham CrossPlex as part of the Magic City Toy Drive.

“We want to help families here in Birmingham,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “Between Amfirst, CBS 42, City of Birmingham and all of our sponsors and donors so they can give gifts to their children. This is awesome.”

The toy drive is an annual giving event with the goal to provide Birmingham’s families in need with toys during the holiday season.

Created to provide happy holiday memories for hundreds of children across the City of Birmingham, those who donated to this year’s drive went above and beyond to help create those happy holiday moments with thousands of toys being donated.