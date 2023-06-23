BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Magic City Summer Festival will not take place as scheduled, according to the City of Birmingham on Friday.

The event was supposed to take place June 29 through July 2 at Legion Field. It was set to include carnival rides, game rooms, mini golf, inflatables and a food court. Magic City Summer Fest listed on its website the event has been moved to this fall. The promoter didn’t mention a reason behind the schedule change.

The event is designed to promote Legion Field, which has been in decline of use over the years with sports team moving to other stadiums who once played there. The goal, according to Magic City Summer Fest, was to “assist in restoring ‘The Old Grey Lady’ back to her prominence by hosting events that would being diverse communities together.”

The promoter will still host the Magic City Hoop Fest on June 29 at George W. Carver High School.