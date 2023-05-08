Yelp defines dive bars as “well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks.” (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On May 8, Birmingham restaurants and bars can register to participate in Magic City ‘Sips,’ a city-wide happy hour event.

The series will take place Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. throughout June, July and August. Sips will highlight and support local establishments encouraging patronage throughout the summer months. The summer will conclude with a ‘Sippy Cup Award’ which will be offered to the best establishment based on patrons’ votes in various categories.

Sips will formally kick-off after Memorial Day, Wednesday, May 31.