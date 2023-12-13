BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Magic City Harvest announced which Alabama resident had won two tickets to see Taylor Swift in 2024.

Shannon Jacobs was announced as the winner at 3:30 p.m. via the nonprofit’s Instagram page.

Jacobs was one of many to contribute to the Magic City Harvest fundraiser, which ran from Tuesday until 3 p.m. Wednesday, with the promise that whoever won a drawing from the list of donors would receive two tickets to Taylor Swift’s New Orleans show on October 25, 2024.

Magic City Harvest said all proceeds raised will go back into the community to 30 feeding agencies in and around Birmingham.

Through the fundraiser, Magic City Harvest raised $14,840, which will provide over 10,500 meals to those in need, according to Merrill Flowers, the Assistant Director of Magic City Harvest.