BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tailgating spaces for the 82nd McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola will go on sale Thursday, according to the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board.

The Magic City Classic is set to place on Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and will feature Alabama State facing Alabama A&M at Legion Field. The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board stated tailgating has been a tradition at Legion Field for about as long as the Magic City Classic has been played at the stadium.

Tailgating spaces will be available for purchase at 12:01 p.m. Thursday. All sales will be online, and spots can be purchased here when available. Information regarding tailgating guidelines is available here.