BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you haven’t already purchased a tailgating spot for the Magic City Classic this weekend, you can do so today, as in-person ticket sales began at 8 a.m.

With the demand to tailgate extremely high this year, 400 spots were sold within three minutes when online sales began last month.

This time, Birmingham Parks and Recreation Director, Shonae Eddins-Bennett, says that there are only 83 spots left at Legion Field and tailgaters better act fast!

Eddins-Bennett says she wants to remind those purchasing spots that they are limited to two spaces per transaction and that all spaces are first-come, first-served.

For pricing, parking, and all other tailgating information, click here.

The 81st Magic City Classic game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University is set to kick off Saturday, October 29 at 2:30 p.m.