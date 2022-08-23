Mae Jemison became the first black woman to travel into space in 1992 (Photo courtesy of NASA images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former NASA astronaut and Alabama native Mae Jemison will be speaking at an event on the University of Alabama campus Friday.

A post on UA’s official Facebook page announced Jemison will be the opening keynote speaker for the Blackburn Institute’s 2022 Symposium. The closing keynote speakers will be World Games Birmingham CEO Nick Sellers and chairman Jonathan Porter.

The event will be held at the UA Student Center Theater from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is free to attend and open to the public.

Jemison became the first Black woman to travel into space in 1992. In addition to her work with NASA, Jemison is also the founder of 100 Year Starship, a nonprofit initiative to assure capabilities exist for human travel beyond our solar system to another star within the next 100 years.