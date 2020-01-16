Madison City Schools superintendent apologizes for teens yelling homophobic slurs at gay couple

MADISON, Ala. (WIAT) — The superintendent of an Alabama school district issued an apology after a group of high school baseball players shouted homophobic slurs at a same-sex couple.

Madison resident Colin Tomblin posted a video on Facebook showing students on the James Clemens High School baseball team yelling homophobic slurs at him and his partner. Tomblin says he didn’t know the students. Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker apologized to the couple Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district said the students’ behavior isn’t condoned nor a reflection of the school district. Tomblin says he hopes the incident brings some positive change and awareness to potential bullying.

