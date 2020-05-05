Birmingham’s Lyric, Alabama theaters struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The coronavirus pandemic has hit the entertainment industry hard with venues like the Alabama Theatre and the Lyric Theatre in downtown Birmingham feeling the economic brunt of the outbreak.

The historic venues posted on Facebook recently about the impact of the pandemic, which has forced them to cancel more than 50 events since mid-March. That’s led to financial struggles, and they say if they don’t get help, their future could be in jeopardy.

The venues are asking for the public’s support to keep them alive. To donate, click here.

Management for both theaters is asking people who bought tickets to hold on to them for now. Some events will have to be canceled, but others might be rescheduled.

