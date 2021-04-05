Lynyrd Skynyrd, Luke Combs, Nelly among performers of upcoming Rock the South music festival

FILE – This May 27, 2005 file photo shows members of Lynyrd Skynyard, lead singer Johnny Van Zant, center, guitarists Rickey Medlocke, left, and Gary Rossington performing in Nashville, Tenn. A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film, “Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash,” can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions. A lower court judge decided previously that the film violated a “blood oath” made by band members not to exploit the group’s name after the crash. (AP Photo/John Russell)

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — This year’s Rock the South lineup will have a little something for everyone.

For country music fans, award-winning singers Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert are among the top headliners. For those who like rap, Nelly is also on the roster. And for those who like classic Southern rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd will also be playing.

These music acts mark a change for the long-running Cullman music festival, which was forced to cancel last year’s festivities due to the COVID -19 pandemic.

“This is easily the most diverse lineup we have ever had at Rock the South,” Rock the South founder Shane Quick said in a press release. “When you say the names Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nelly; you have the perfect recipe for the biggest party in the South. We couldn’t think of a better way to re-launch the live concert industry in the South.”

Other acts on the roster include Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, Ingrid Andress, Flatland Cavalry, Laine Hardy, Josh Kiser, Drew Parker, DeeJay Silver, Morgan Wade, Trey Lewis, and Alex Hall.

The festival will run Aug. 13-14 in Cullman. General admission tickets are $79.99 for the two-day festival while platinum and VIP tickets run $149.99 and $309.99 respectively.

For more information, visit rockthesouth.com.