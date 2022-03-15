BIRMINGHAM Ala., (WIAT) — Lumber prices continue to skyrocket as the Russia-Ukraine crisis ensues.

It’s specifically impacting many people building or looking to buy a home. Joshua Dean with the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders says with gas prices on the rise, it’s costing more to transport materials which then leads to an increase in lumber prices.

He estimates prices are up 250% higher than the past decade. Dean says the rental market is strong, but so is the new demand for houses especially when it comes to millennials. He sees the housing market remaining strong for the next 5-10 years, especially in the Birmingham Metro Area.

“Of course, if we head into a recession it will certainly have an impact on how we do business. Plus how quickly we can get product installed and completed and sold. So the absorption rate will probably be affected. I really do think housing is going to be strong,” Dean said.

It is the limited materials available due to supply chain issues. Dean adds it’s contributing to prices remaining high. As a result of this, he believes some lumber companies are price gouging due to how the demand is.

Dean is hopeful the United States and Canada can make improvements to its lumber trade deal to help lower prices.