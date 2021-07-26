Lt. Gov. Ainsworth calls for Tarrant councilman’s resignation following racial slur

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth took to Twitter to call for the resignation of Tarrant City Councilman John “Tommy” Bryant after the councilman used a racial slur in a city council meeting last week.

“Councilman Bryant should resign and apologize,” Ainsworth tweeted. “This is sad and is racism, let’s call it what it is. God made everyone in his image, period.”

Ainsworth went on to say that he would “gladly” help anyone who wants to run against Bryant so “we can retire this type of behavior.”

Bryant used the slur during a council meeting July 19 to refer to a Black female council member, Veronica Freeman. He claimed he only used the word to bring light to what the city’s mayor, Wayman Newton, had reportedly said during a previous private meeting. Newton, as well as the Alabama NAACP, have since called on Bryant to step down.

Despite the public outcry, Bryant has said he will not resign. Gov. Kay Ivey did not give an opinion when asked if the councilman should resign.

“That’s between him and his constituents,” Ivey said during an event in Birmingham Thursday.