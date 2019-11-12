LSU Super fan Colton Moore hangs out with Coach O, celebrates win over Bama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT)– Another dream comes true for LSU super fan Colton Moore.
LSU beat Alabama 46-41 in an intense match up.
The 9-year-old attended Saturday’s game watching as his Tigers clenched the win.
At what is perhaps one of the biggest games in college football, Colton sports his “Not Today Saban” shirt, and is all smiles inside Bryant-Denny stadium.
Earlier this football season, a GoFundMe helped send Colton to Death Valley in Louisiana for a game where he met Coach Ed Orgeron and the team.
Since meeting Coach O, Colton regularly FaceTimes with his role model.
Colton has been looking forward to watching the Tigers in action again.
He met up with Coach O Friday before the game.
Colton also met with a few of his favorite players, like Blake Ferguson, and the Orgeron family.
