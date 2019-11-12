LSU Super fan Colton Moore hangs out with Coach O, celebrates win over Bama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT)– Another dream comes true for LSU super fan Colton Moore.

LSU beat Alabama 46-41 in an intense match up.

Colton Moore dresses up as Coach Ed Orgeron for Halloween. Facebook: Geaux Colton

The 9-year-old attended Saturday’s game watching as his Tigers clenched the win.

Colton said “WE WON!!!! We just beat bama!” This kid has had a blast!!! Geaux Tigers!!!! 💜💛🏈 #nottodaysaban Posted by Geaux Colton on Saturday, November 9, 2019

At what is perhaps one of the biggest games in college football, Colton sports his “Not Today Saban” shirt, and is all smiles inside Bryant-Denny stadium.

Earlier this football season, a GoFundMe helped send Colton to Death Valley in Louisiana for a game where he met Coach Ed Orgeron and the team.

Since meeting Coach O, Colton regularly FaceTimes with his role model.

Colton was on FaceTime with Mrs. Kelly tonight and he had ask her a million times when would Coach O be home… but the… Posted by Geaux Colton on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Colton has been looking forward to watching the Tigers in action again.

He met up with Coach O Friday before the game.

Colton meets with Coach Orgeron before Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Colton also met with a few of his favorite players, like Blake Ferguson, and the Orgeron family.

LATEST POSTS