BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Loxcil Tuck, who served as mayor of the city of Tarrant for 16 years and was the longest serving female mayor in Alabama history, has died. She was 89.

Tuck’s death was first announced by the city of Tarrant via its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

“Mayor Tuck was the driving force in the City of Tarrant, receiving the 2012 Municipal Quality of Life Award from the Alabama League of Municipalities and it was her vision and hard work that resulted in the construction of the new Tarrant city hall,” a post on the city’s Facebook page stated. “She influenced many lives with her positive attitude, outreach, and commitment to serve her community.”

Tuck first got involved in politics in 1980 when she was elected to the Tarrant City Council, where she served for three terms before leaving in 1992. She also served on the Tarrant Board of Education for six years, including one year as board president.

In 2004, Tuck was elected mayor of Tarrant, where she served until declining to run for another term in 2020, making her the longest serving woman mayor in Alabama history. She ran for the District 1 seat on the city council in the 2020 municipal election, but lost to Veronica Freeman.

In addition to her long political career, Tuck also founded the Tarrant Beautification Board and served two terms on the Jefferson County Beautification Board. She was elected vice president of the Jefferson County Mayors Association in 2008, becoming president a year later.

“The City of Tarrant will forever be grateful to Mayor Tuck for her involvement, guidance, and sincere passion for making this a better City in which to live, work, and play,” the city’s Facebook message stated. “Mayor Tuck will be greatly missed and our prayers are with her family during this difficult time. May loving memories ease your loss and bring you comfort.”

Visitation for Tuck will be held Monday at John-Ridout’s Mortuary-Elmwood Chapel from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.