Lowndes County names new sheriff in wake of Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams’ death

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has named a new sheriff for Lowndes County Friday.

Lowndes County Chief Deputy Christopher West has been announced as the sheriff following the death of Sheriff “Big John” Williams last month. Williams was shot and killed while responding to a call Nov. 23.

West has been in law enforcement for 24 years, according to his bio on LCSO’s website. Before serving as the Chief Deputy of Lowndes County, West was the Chief of Police in Fort Deposit.

