Lowndes County man accused of attempted murder wanted, on the loose

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has notified Crime Stoppers of a wanted man accused of attempted murder.

Justin Rashaun Lawrence, 25, is wanted for allegedly shooting a subject on Harry Road in Tyler, Ala. Monday.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment. They are stable but in critical condition, according to Crime Stoppers. Another suspect is being sought in this case.

If you have any information on Lawrence’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or use the 24-hour tip line at 215-7867.

LATEST POSTS