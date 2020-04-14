Loved ones, friends raise money for Bagley family after tornado damages business

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends and family members are helping a small business rebuild after it was damaged in this weekend’s storms in the Bagley community of Jefferson County.

The National Weather Service believes an EF2 tornado hit the area with maximum wind speeds of around 125 miles per hour.

Dollar Auto and Cycle was among the businesses hit. It’s been in the family since the early 90s.

My husband and I started this business,” said Barbara Dollar.

With each piece of wood that was removed from the outside of the building, Barbara recalled the memories she and her husband, Ray, shared at the property. He ran an auto shop while she managed a jewelry and antique store out of the same building.

“We loved it. We were here everyday. We made our friends here,” said Dollar.

The last 18 months have brought so many challenges. Ray Dollar died after his battle with cancer.

Barbara and her son just recently got the new car and cycle shop running again in November 2019.

Sunday’s tornado is the latest hurdle for the family.

“All I could think of was how hard we worked to get it to this point and then to have it hit like this, it was devastating,” Dollar said.

It has been harder for the family to feel the sadness when they have been surrounded by love and support.

Family, friends, neighbors, and even kids have all come by to help clean up the property since the storm.

“My sister and her son, her whole family have always been givers,” said Susie Shubert, Dollar’s sister.

Shubert lives in Minnesota. Despite the distance, she organized a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family that has always helped others. In less than two days, neighbors have helped raise more than $16,000.

“I am blown away by people’s generosity and like I said, especially in this really difficult time, part of me felt bad for asking people because we are all really struggling right now,” said Shubert.

Looking around at the damage, Dollar knows it could have been worse. The family has been down before, but with help from the community, they’re ready to get back up again.

“It’s amazing. People, i thought everybody was too strapped, but people are doing what they can do to help out and really gives you a lot more faith in your neighbors, your friends, people you come in contact with, you don’t realize the impact you have made on them on the impact they will one day make on you,” said Dollar.

To learn more about how to help the family, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.