BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The ‘Love D7’ day event is happening over the weekend and everyone is invited to attend.

It’s an annual event that is held on Earth Day by Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander. Organizers say they are going to spend the morning cleaning up the district and then there will be a celebration and fellowship afterwards.

The celebration after the event will take place at Jones Valley Middle School from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The ‘Love D7’ event is Saturday, April 22 at Jones Valley Middle School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have any questions, visit the Birmingham City Council website.