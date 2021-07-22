Louise Marbut, celebrated Anniston volleyball coach, dies

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Louise Marbut, a retired volleyball coach who led several teams from The Donoho School to the state championship, died at her home Monday. She was 79 years old.

Originally from Toccoa, Georgia, Marbut graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1960 and Jacksonville State University in 1965. From 1963 to 1968, she was a teacher at Anniston High School, where she coached volleyball, gymnastics, track, and cheerleading. According to the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame, one of Marbut’s early volleyball teams qualified in the first Alabama High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament.

The majority of Marbut’s teaching and coaching career was at Donoho, where she stayed from 1975 to 1992. During her tenure, her teams were named state champions five times and multiple times as Calhoun County champions.

Among her many accolades, Marbut was twice named state volleyball coach of the year, inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1995, won a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Women’s Sports Foundation, and was named alumna of the year by Jacksonville State in 2000.

Marbut’s overall coaching record was 600-195.

“Mrs. Marbut was a voracious reader, possessed a keen, sharp sense of humor, and never backed down from a challenge,” Marbut’s obituary read.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville.