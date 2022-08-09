TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Lou Marini, a respected musician who has played saxophone with everyone from Aretha Franklin to the Blues Brothers, will be coming to Tuscaloosa next year as part of the West Alabama High School Jazz Festival.

Marini, who was also part of the band in the Blues Brothers films, will perform with the Shelton State Jazz Ensemble as part of the finale concert of the festival, which will be hosted by Shelton State Community College on March 25, 2023.

Marini’s association with the Blues Brothers first began in the mid-70s, when he was a member of Saturday Night Live’s house band. The Blues Brothers first began as SNL characters portrayed by cast members Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. The success of the characters led to a live album, “Briefcase Full of Blues,” and the 1980 film, “The Blues Brothers.” Marini and the band reprised their roles in the 1998 sequel, “Blues Brothers 2000.”

Marini has also played with bands like the Woody Herman Orchestra, Doc Severinson, Blood, Sweat and Tears, The Band, Levon Helm & the RCO All-Stars, Dr. John, Frank Zappa, Maureen McGovern, Lew Soloff Quintet, BlueBeck with Joe Beck, Eric Clapton, Red House, and the Magic City Jazz Orchestra. He has toured four times each with James Taylorʼs Band of Legends and the John Tropea Band.

Marini has also recorded albums with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Aerosmith, Maureen McGovern, Billy Joel, B.B. King, Luther Vandross, Lou Reed, Brecker Brothers, Dr. John, Donald Fagan, Eddie Palmieri, Jimmy Buffet, Frank Zappa, John Tropea, and Steely Dan. Contrasting, yet notable icons he has also performed with include Eric Clapton Smokey Robinson, Jose Carreras, Lou Rawls, The Supremes, Dr. John, Four Tops, Sting, and Tina Turner.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host Lou Marini, Jr. at the fourth annual festival,” said Lillian Roberts, Shelton State’s fine arts division chair said in a statement. “In addition to providing a high level, jazz-focused learning experience for local students, this year’s event promises to be a treat for artists and audience members alike. We encourage our community members to join us for this!”

Participating high school bands will perform selections for audience members and participate in master class sessions with Marini. All performances, including the finale concert with Marini, are free.