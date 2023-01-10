BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert Hall. There are 40 lottery tickets available for every performance for $10 each.

The official “Hamilton” app is required to enter the ticket lottery. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter.

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 and will close at noon on Jan. 19 for tickets to performances January 24–29. Additional lotteries will begin each Friday during the show dates and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. “Hamilton” will run at the BJCC until Feb. 4.

For more information, visit the official “Hamilton” website.