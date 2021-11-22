Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Here are 9 options in Birmingham

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — If you haven’t quite started the prep work for your perfect Thanksgiving meal – it’s not too late!

CBS 42 checked in with area businesses to see where you can get still a premade meal ahead of the holiday.

1918 Catering in Homewood still has food options available for families to dine inside the establishment or for them to take home.

“Just give us a call,” CEO Jason Brown said. “We’ve got a few things that are left. Let us know what you need and we’ll try to make sure that we can at least put something nice on your table for Thanksgiving for everyone.”

Thanksgiving prep is something 1918 Catering has been doing for weeks. Preparations include mixing up the perfect blend of spices and allowing the turkeys to sit in a day’s worth of marinade ahead of their four to 10 hour cook time.

“Anything that we do here at 1918 is going to be made from scratch and is always going to require a little bit of labor, a little bit of time and a little bit of love,” Brown said.

Whether you get your meal at 1918 or from your favorite restaurant, Brown said to be blessed that you are alive for this holiday.

“Don’t panic if you haven’t gotten anything,” Brown said. “The food is a great thing, but the family is the most important thing.”

National chains like Denny’s has a turkey and dressing family pack that you can order 24 hours in advance and reheat at home. Cracker Barrel has several cold food options that you can order through Nov. 28 and reheat later. Whole Foods Market is also serving holiday meals this season, but they to require a 24-hour notice.

There is still time to order from Harry & David online with an express two-day shipping.

Most catering businesses in the Birmingham area like Kathy G & Co, Everything Iz, and Real & Rosemary had a hard preorder deadline for Thanksgiving feasts.

Ashley Mac’s in Cahaba Heights took Thanksgiving preorders, but they will have casseroles and turkeys left on a first-come, first-serve basis.

However, if you don’t want to cook, there are still options available for you to eat out on Thanksgiving Day.

Habitat Feed & Social at The Bohemian will have Thanksgiving lunch Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also enjoy a Thanksgiving Day Brunch in Brock’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.

For members of the LGBTQ community, Central Alabama Pride is serving a free holiday meal for anyone who does not have a welcoming home to go to. This meal will be served from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Magic City Acceptance Center.