Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of job openings for this week:

Arnold Truck is hiring Class “A” CDL drivers. The company says the drivers will be conducting local haul with some weekends needed. The job requirements include a pre-employment screening, clean motor vehicle record, and six months driving experience preferred. Salary will be discussed at the interview. You can fill out an application at Albertville Career center. The center is located at 5920 U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SMP-AL is an automotive company in Cottondale. It is looking for team members for its afternoon and evening shift. The company says you can get a raise every 6 months, promotional opportunities are available and benefits such as 401k and Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance. You can apply here.

Bucee’s in Leeds is also hiring an assistant Food Service Manager. The assistant food service manager is responsible for assisting with every aspect of operating the department. You must also have a passionate commitment to customer service. The job pays $30 an hour. You can apply here.