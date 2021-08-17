Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of career opportunities this week:

The Shelby County Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, August 17. It will be held at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square Park in Columbiana. Hours are from 9 a.m. to Noon. It is free and open to the public. Food Trucks will be on site. Some of the participating employers include Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, Alabama Department of Corrections and Buffalo Rock.

Retail store Ollie will hold a national hiring event at all of its stores and distribution centers on Tuesday, August 17. The retail store is looking for full-time, part-time, seasonal team leadership and distribution center positions. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are interested in applying, visit an Ollie’s near you or apply online.

Buffalo Rock will hold a job fair on Wednesday, August 18. It will be at the site’s location at 34 West Oxmoor Road in Birmingham. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company is hiring for day and mid-shifts.

Oak Mountain State Park is hiring a farm hand. This is for the park’s demonstration park. It is a seasonal position and employees may be asked to work up to 40 hours a week. You will need to have good customer service skills and compassion or and farm animals. According to a Facebook post, responsibilities include answering the phone and providing correct information about farm procedures, feeding livestock, small scale sales, cleaning stalls and other duties required. You must be able willing to work on holidays and weekends (not all will be required). You can fill out an application at the main office on Terrace Drive. Make sure you indicate you are applying for the Demonstration Farm