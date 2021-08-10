Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of career opportunities this week:

Bath and Body Works in Alabaster will hold a hiring event this weekend. It will be held on Saturday, August 14 at the location at Propst Promenade. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers are encouraging you to bring your resume. You can also text BBWJOBS to 97211 to apply.

Chelsea Fire and Rescue is now accepting applications for full-time Firefighter/EMT and Firefighter/Paramedic, as well as fill in at both levels. You can apply by following this link.

There will be a build your own Future Job Fair on Tuesday, August 10 at the Alabama Career Center in Birmingham. The center is located at 3216 4th Avenue South. No appointment is needed. You can meet representatives from CVS Distribution Center, CMC Commercial Metals, Embassy Suites, NCP Solutions, and Soxedo. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

M&H Valve Company of Anniston will hold career fair on Tuesday, August 10. It will be held at the Anniston Career Center. The company is hiring for second shift positions. Pay rates start at $20 an hour. You can schedule an interview at tinyurl.com/MHVinterview. Limited slots are available. You must schedule an interview and complete an application on the website before the job fair.

Wellborn Cabinet is holding a job fair on Wednesday, August 11. It will be held at Roanoke Career Center in Roanoke. The company is looking to fill several positions including assembly, marketing/graphic artist, truck driver. Most plant positions pay begin at $11-12 per hour. Organizers say bring your picture ID and Social Security Card. For more information, call 256-414-6200 or Roanoke@alcc.alabama.gov.

MilitaryX is hosting the Birmingham Virtual Career fair for members of the military, veterans and their spouses. It will be held Wednesday, August 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the free event, visit militaryx.com. Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employees will have access to it.

The Shelby County Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, August 17. It will be held at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square Park in Columbiana. Hours are from 9 a.m. to Noon. It is free and open to the public. Food Trucks will be on site. Some of the participating employers include Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, Alabama Department of Corrections and Buffalo Rock.