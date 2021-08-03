Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of who’s hiring and job fairs for this week:

Southside Police department is now hiring certified police officers. The police department says certified officers start out making $16 per hour. The department says some of the benefits of the job include overtime pay opportunities, take home car, and use of the city gym. The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, August 4 at 5 p.m. You can drop off completed applications and resumes at the Police Department.

If you are looking for a job in the nursing field, Cullman Regional will host a nursing recruitment event on Saturday, August 7. It will be held at Karma’s Coffee House in downtown Cullman. Hours are from 8 a.m. to Noon. You can meet with directors and hiring managers to discuss jobs. You can also learn about Cullman’s Regional ER and critical care expansion projects. Refreshments will be served, and attendees will have the chance to win exclusive door prizes. For more information, contact Cullman Regional’s Recruiter at 256-737-2636 or cullmanregional.com.

The Shelby County Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, August 17. It will be held at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square Park in Columbiana. Hours are from 9 a.m. to Noon. It is free and open to the public. Food Trucks will be on site. Some of the participating employers include Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, Alabama Department of Corrections and Buffalo Rock.