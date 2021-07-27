Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of who’s hiring and job fairs for this week:

You can work at the ballpark. The Operations Department for the Birmingham Barons is hiring parking lot attendants for the 2021 season. For more information on how you can apply, go to teamworkonline.com.

If you are looking for a job at a restaurant and hotel, then you will need to attend a job fair at the Boutwell auditorium on Tuesday, July 27. The job fair is being hosted by the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association in collaboration with the city of Birmingham and the Alabama Department of Labor. Employers participating in the job fair include McDonald’s, The Westin, Billy’s Bar & Grill, the Sheraton, Hyatt Place Hotel, the Courtyard Marriott, and many others. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West AlabamaWorks will host an automotive hiring event on Thursday, July 29. Hours are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be held at Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy. This will be an in-person event with space available to hold interviews and enrolling in training. Multiple positions will be available across all automotive suppliers.